Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $55.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 582.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

