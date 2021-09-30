Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK opened at $19.58 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

