EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002282 BTC on popular exchanges. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $968.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00064602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00101848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00137529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,049.01 or 1.00123261 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.09 or 0.06833392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.94 or 0.00774344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.