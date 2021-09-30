EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $966.34 Million

Brokerages expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to announce $966.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $961.10 million and the highest is $983.60 million. EPAM Systems reported sales of $652.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPAM. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,237,000 after acquiring an additional 39,664 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,710,000 after acquiring an additional 17,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $570.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.96. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $305.83 and a 52 week high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

