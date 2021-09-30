ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ePlus by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 487,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,285,000 after purchasing an additional 118,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100,582 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,231,000 after purchasing an additional 90,567 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $103.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $110.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.52.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $416.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.20 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. Research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $400,184.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $831,372. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.