Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,922 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,546,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,861,000 after acquiring an additional 376,125 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $55,215,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Honda Motor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,227,000 after acquiring an additional 46,085 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Honda Motor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,244,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,131,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,404,000 after acquiring an additional 119,442 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE:HMC opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $97.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.