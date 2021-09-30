Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,781,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT stock opened at $88.77 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The business had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.93) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.39.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

