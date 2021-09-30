Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,460,000 after buying an additional 4,938,324 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 587,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,022,000 after purchasing an additional 573,226 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,956,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,978,000 after purchasing an additional 418,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $112,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $711,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,538. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

