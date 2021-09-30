Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $278,000 Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 162.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

HDB opened at $73.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.28. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $49.21 and a twelve month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

