Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $348,000 in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 132.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 33.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Brinker International by 48.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.17.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

