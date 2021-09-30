Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Equifax posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.35.

Shares of EFX stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $257.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $279.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Equifax by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Equifax by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,092 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

