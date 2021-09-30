Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NTT DATA Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for NTT DATA in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NTT DATA’s FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NTT DATA in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.
NTT DATA Company Profile
NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.
