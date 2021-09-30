Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NTT DATA Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for NTT DATA in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NTT DATA’s FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NTT DATA in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NTT DATA stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.41. NTT DATA has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

