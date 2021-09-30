Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GFL Environmental Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE:GFL opened at C$47.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$15.69 billion and a PE ratio of -20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of C$25.38 and a twelve month high of C$48.34.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

