Ergoteles LLC Acquires 13,700 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 71.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 8,489.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,763,000 after buying an additional 6,842,651 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 52,735.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,266 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 33.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,022 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Corteva by 18.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,806 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Corteva by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,916,000 after purchasing an additional 685,851 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $42.86 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.