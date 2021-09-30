Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 3,800 Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 991.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after purchasing an additional 116,700 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.7% in the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 6.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $296.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.64 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.89 and a 200 day moving average of $305.29.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.55 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 491.01% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.