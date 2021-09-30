Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.23 Million in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,101 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $445,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,299 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

KBH stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

