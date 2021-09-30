Ergoteles LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEX. Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its position in Kirby by 37.7% in the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,297,000 after acquiring an additional 591,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,419,000 after acquiring an additional 376,614 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 420.4% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 194,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 157,092 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kirby in the second quarter worth approximately $9,270,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC grew its position in Kirby by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after acquiring an additional 146,793 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KEX opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.38. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $559.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.30 million. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

