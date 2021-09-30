Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 43.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the second quarter worth $204,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the second quarter worth $419,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the second quarter worth $1,234,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Maximus by 386.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 345,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,415,000 after buying an additional 274,670 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $84.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.80. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average of $88.61.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

