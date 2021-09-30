Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $109.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

