Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.99. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.50 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.40.

ERO stock opened at C$23.35 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$17.24 and a 12-month high of C$29.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.74. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.22.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$148.31 million during the quarter.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

