Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERO. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$33.50 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.40.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$23.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.22. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$17.24 and a 1 year high of C$29.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$148.31 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

