Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock opened at $253.04 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $193.02 and a 52-week high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.52.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.75.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

