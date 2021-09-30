Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Upgraded to Buy by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $360.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $333.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ESS. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $320.65.

NYSE:ESS opened at $323.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.90 and its 200-day moving average is $306.43. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $337.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 181,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 117.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

