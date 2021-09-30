Ether Zero 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13,610.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $207,903.86 and $13,610.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,978.05 or 0.06905593 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00107612 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 104.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

