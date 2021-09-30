Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $41,145.00

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $17.48 million and approximately $41,145.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0944 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00054134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00117696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00167196 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

DIP is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,253,489 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherisc DIP Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherisc DIP Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

