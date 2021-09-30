Etherparty (FUEL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $994.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $645,717.68 and $994.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00054800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00117597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00171005 BTC.

About Etherparty

FUEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

