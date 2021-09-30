European Assets Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:EAT)

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON EAT opened at GBX 142.11 ($1.86) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £511.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68. European Assets Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 98.80 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 152 ($1.99).
European Assets Trust Company Profile
