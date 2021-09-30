EvenCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $50,428.18 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $50,428.18 and $125,410.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.07 or 0.00660951 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001185 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $455.15 or 0.01055283 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000052 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.