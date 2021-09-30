Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

XGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exagen by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after buying an additional 647,104 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at $7,000,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Exagen by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,626,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 376,234 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter worth $6,551,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter worth $5,795,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 15,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,940. Exagen has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.63 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

