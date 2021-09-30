Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

VIVHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vivendi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivendi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

