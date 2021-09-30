ExclusiveCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $780,385.47 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $780,385.47 and $654.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00015095 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001345 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007001 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

