F45 Training’s (FXLV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cowen in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FXLV. Macquarie began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Shares of FXLV stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.63. F45 Training has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that F45 Training will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $19,704,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

