Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $339.88. The stock had a trading volume of 752,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,356,733. Facebook has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.58. The company has a market capitalization of $958.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total value of $89,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,583,890 shares of company stock worth $932,092,822 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Facebook by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.