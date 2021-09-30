Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.14. 42,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 40,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Fairfax India Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

