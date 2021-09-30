Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

