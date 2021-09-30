FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $330.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $323.08.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock opened at $221.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx has a 1 year low of $220.80 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.