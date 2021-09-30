Ferguson plc (FERG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ferguson stock opened at £104.85 ($136.99) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The stock has a market cap of £23.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £103.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,793.64. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 7,642 ($99.84) and a 12-month high of £108.10 ($141.23).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £101 ($131.96) to £118 ($154.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 9,582.50 ($125.20).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

