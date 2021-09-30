Financial Analysis: OLO (NYSE:OLO) vs. MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE)

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) and OLO (NYSE:OLO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MJ and OLO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A OLO 0 1 6 0 2.86

OLO has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.88%. Given OLO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OLO is more favorable than MJ.

Profitability

This table compares MJ and OLO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MJ 525.43% 137.87% 40.06% OLO N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MJ and OLO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MJ $820,000.00 38.08 -$3.96 million N/A N/A OLO $98.42 million 44.99 $3.06 million N/A N/A

OLO has higher revenue and earnings than MJ.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of MJ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OLO beats MJ on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MJ Company Profile

MJ Holdings, Inc. operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

