Financial Contrast: Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) & Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Altamira Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Altamira Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 Altamira Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 192.14%. Given Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marinus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Altamira Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altamira Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Altamira Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals $1.72 million 243.67 -$67.47 million ($2.80) -4.08 Altamira Therapeutics N/A N/A -$8.75 million N/A N/A

Altamira Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Altamira Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals N/A -81.43% -66.11% Altamira Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals beats Altamira Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid. The company was founded by Geoffrey E. Chaiken, Harry H. Penner Jr., Vincent A. Pieribone and Kenneth R. Shaw on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

