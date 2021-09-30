Financial Contrast: United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meridian Bancorp and United Security Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bancorp $269.38 million 4.13 $65.05 million $1.29 16.40 United Security Bancshares $39.09 million 3.48 $8.96 million N/A N/A

Meridian Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.9% of Meridian Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Meridian Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian Bancorp and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bancorp 29.73% 9.74% 1.16% United Security Bancshares 22.50% 7.05% 0.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Meridian Bancorp and United Security Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Meridian Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Meridian Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Meridian Bancorp pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Meridian Bancorp beats United Security Bancshares on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Peabody, MA.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, mortgage loans, credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, wire transfers, money market accounts, mobile banking, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

