Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.03. The stock had a trading volume of 40,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,156. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.87 and a 1-year high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.