Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $979,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 281,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.59. The stock had a trading volume of 52,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,582. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 66.72, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

