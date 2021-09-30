Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 634 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 116,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.66. 97,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,075,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.41 and a 200 day moving average of $167.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

