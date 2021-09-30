Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Takes $757,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after purchasing an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.06 on Thursday, hitting $2,693.48. 22,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,811. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,804.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2,522.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,436.00 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total transaction of $182,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,779,780,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,718 shares of company stock worth $406,270,610. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

