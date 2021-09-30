Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,362,000 after buying an additional 575,652 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,252,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,908,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,137,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,054,000 after acquiring an additional 672,723 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,080,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,577,000 after acquiring an additional 697,349 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.01. 208,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,564,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

