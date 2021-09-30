First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will post $11.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.82 million and the highest is $12.10 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $11.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year sales of $47.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.41 million to $48.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $47.59 million, with estimates ranging from $47.08 million to $48.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial Northwest.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 18.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFNW remained flat at $$16.37 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,728. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.