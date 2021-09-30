First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FR. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of FR opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $56.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,714,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,444,000 after buying an additional 265,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,980,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,747,000 after buying an additional 299,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,278,000 after buying an additional 3,113,097 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,961,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,559,000 after buying an additional 226,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

