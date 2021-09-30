First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

FIV opened at $9.64 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.