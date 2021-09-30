First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.80% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSMB. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 278.4% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $289,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $20.86 on Thursday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91.

