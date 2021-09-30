Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 210.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.80.

Shares of TFX opened at $385.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

